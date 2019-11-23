DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council enacted an ordinance to increase sewer tap fees.
The council voted to pass Council Bill 1941 on its second reading and increase the tap fees from $2,700 to $3,397, as recommended several years ago in an update of the sewage treatment plan.
The increase applies to the granting of a tap or connection into any sewer or line flowing into or intersecting with the city’s collection system.
Parking spotThe council approved a request from George Kramer of 121 Olive Ave. to provide a handicapped parking space in the vicinity of 200 Olive Ave. The space will be available to anyone with a handicapped tag.
The remainder of Thursday’s brief work session was devoted to noting items for Monday’s regular meeting.
Garbage billsChief among those items is a public hearing at 6 p.m. concerning Council Bill 1940, which provides for the collection of sanitation bills along with city residents’ sewage and water bills.
The proposed ordinance will be on Monday’s regular meeting agenda for final action.
A group of landlords attended the council’s Nov. 12 meeting to raise their concerns over being responsible for their tenants’ garbage pickup.
Several years ago, the city began billing landlords instead of their renters for the sewage and water bills to deal with the problem of unpaid bills.
Similarly, it was pointed out that there are at least 500 residents who do not have – and are not paying for – weekly pickup, which all residents are required by ordinance to have.
Second hearingThe council will hold a public hearing at 6:50 p.m. Monday concerning the city Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use for a three-unit condo by Robert Burns at 415 Turtle Alley.
2020 budget, taxesMonday’s meeting will also feature the presentation of the city’s 2020 budget and accompanying tax levies.
Following Thursday’s work session, the council held a brief closed meeting to discuss a personnel issue.
Garage looking goodCity Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked public works Superintendent Scott Farrell and his workers for the cleanup they did in and around the city garage on Parkway Drive.
“It looks great, very clean,” Suplizio said.
Councilman Randy Schmidt, who presided at the meeting in the absence of Mayor Gary Gilbert, agreed with Suplizio.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was also absent from the work session.
Next meetingThe regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.