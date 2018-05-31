ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — On May 19, Northeast Ohio Medical University conferred 221 degrees upon Ohio’s newest physicians, pharmacists and other health professionals health-system pharmacy administration, integrated pharmaceutical medicine and public health. The 2018 Commencement, held at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Akron, was the University’s 38th, and its mission remained intact as the theme of “humanities in health care” resonated with every speech.
Among the graduates was Shilpi Shah of DuBois, who earned a Doctor of Medicine from NEOMED’s College of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.