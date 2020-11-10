While several national news outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, thus reportedly putting him over the Electoral College threshold to be the next President of the United States, races for statewide positions in Pennsylvania were also hotly contested as votes continued to be counted.
According to numerous reports, Democrat incumbent Josh Shapiro is expected to defeat Republican challenger Heather Heidelbaugh for Pennsylvania Attorney General.
On Friday, Shapiro tweeted the following: “Pennsylvania, it is the honor of my life to serve as your Attorney General. I’m grateful and ready to keep taking on the big fights as the people’s AG.”
As of Monday afternoon, Shapiro had unofficially received 3,368,306 total votes counted to Heidelbaugh’s 3,095,542, according to the Department of State’s website: electionreturns.pa.gov
The Department of State’s vote counting dashboard showed 98 percent of mail-in ballots had been counted as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Vote totals are unofficial until certified by state election officials.
In the race for Pennsylvania Auditor General, Republican Timothy DeFoor is projected to defeat Democrat Nina Ahmad, according to multiple reports.
As of Monday afternoon, DeFoor had 3,276,691 total votes to Ahmad’s 3,043,316, per the DOS website.
Also, in the race for state treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity held a slight edge over Democrat Joe Torsella. Of total unofficial votes counted, Garrity led 3,230,546 to 3,151,452, as of 3 p.m. Monday