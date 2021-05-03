Sharon Ann (Nulph) Reindollar, 70, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Christiansburg, Va. after a brief illness.
Born July 24, 1950 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Vern and Evelyn (Dean) Nulph.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1968.
Her hobbies and interests included spending time with her friends and family, botany, genealogy, and Bible study.
Mrs. Reindollar lived in Collinsville, Va. since 2008, and was employed as an In-home Caregiver.
Survivors include two sisters, Vicky (Don) Ray and Gail (Lonnie) Sherman; and a brother, Carl (Linda) Nulph — all of New Bethlehem; two daughters, Julie (Heath) Bryant of White House, Tenn. and Terri (Sheldon) Smith of Fairview; two sons, John (Leslie) Reindollar of Colorado City, Colo. and Jim (Dwight) Reindollar of Billings, Mont.; five grandchildren, Nikki Smith, Bailey Bryant, Riley Bryant, Clay Smith and Kaci Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Owen Minnick and Oliver Minnick.
The family will have a private memorial to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 8 2021.