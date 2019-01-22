Sharon M. “Sherry” Hoover Gilligan, 59, of Sligo, passed away early Monday morning, January 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born December 9, 1959, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Earl Hoover and Helen Denslinger Hoover of Fryburg.
Mrs. Gilligan attended North Clarion High School and graduated from Clarion University.
She married Scott Gilligan on January 7, 2000, and he survives.
Mrs. Gilligan worked at Clarion University and Mellon Bank, and most recently, she was the Monroe Township Secretary for 17 years.
In addition to her husband, Scott, survivors include her son, Curtis Courson of Sligo; her mother of Fryburg; brothers, James Hoover and his wife, Gail, of North Port, Fla., Bernie Hoover and his wife, Jane, of Fryburg, and Michael Hoover and his wife, Karen, of Raleigh, N.C.; her aunt, Linda Hoover of Erie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
There will be no public visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg with the Rev. William Kuba, church pastor, presiding.
Interment will be in Churchville Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of Clarion, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
