Sharon Mae Kunkle, 83, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, December 26, 2020 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born September 25, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Peri (Bradner) Brady.
She married Kenneth N. Kunkle on June 14, 1990. He survives.
Mrs. Kunkle worked at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Kunkle of Brookville; four children, Tony Long and his wife, Judy, of Long Beach, Miss., Loralei Fox and her husband, Rob, of Fernandino Beach, Fla., Tina Teraskiewicz and her husband, Eddie, of The Villages, Fla. and Natalie Schoonover of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Hillary, Sarah, Judy, Rachal, Jamie, Kimberly, Jacob and Autumn; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna John of Canton, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Shlifka; a grandson, Joseph M. Garrison; and a step-son, Gregory Kunkle.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Yatesboro, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.