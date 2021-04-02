Shawn J. Hogan, 48, of East Brady died Thursday, April 1, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Born February 18, 1973 in Clarion, he was the son of John and Carol Hogan and Judith D. (Hicks) Master.
He was a 1991 Redbank Valley High School graduate and shortly after, enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Hogan served as a sergeant and an intelligence analyst and a Patriot Missile crew member. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with one bronze service star, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Expert M-16 Badge, the Expert Hand Grenade Badge and the Air Assault Badge.
Most recently, he had been employed by the Butler VA health system.
Mr. Hogan enjoyed time with his son, Wyatt, fishing and listening to music.
Survivors include one son, Wyatt Hogan; his parents, John and Carol Hogan of Kittanning and Judy Master of East Brady; three sisters, Sheri (Elm) Hooks of Adrian, Julie Hightree of Ohio and Debra (Steve) Moore of Kittanning; one brother, William Master of Ohio; and two nieces, Kami and Josi Hooks.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Irene Hicks — with whom he was particularly close; Robert and Myrtle Hogan; Bill and Lilybelle Master; Georgie Tarr; and his step-father, Skip Master.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at the Buechele Funeral Home in East Brady.
Additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul DeBacco officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
