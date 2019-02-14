My wife uses her computer and her smartphone, but usually pays little attention to the software and apps that make them function.
Every so often, however, my wife makes one of those intuitive leaps that propels her into the lead in a given area of technology.
That happened just after Christmas with steps.
Yes, steps.
Paces. Walking.
Ten thousand steps per day.
That health-conscious goal has been promoted for a decade and more, spurred by the emergence of Fitbit, Apple Watch and other gizmos that keep count of steps walked, miles bicycled or run, stair flights climbed, etc.
I knew that some people were using gizmos to count their steps.
“Bless their hearts,” I would murmur. “Hope it does them some good. Glad I am not doing that.”
Whoops.
Now, I am counting steps.
No, wait. My IPhone’s Apple Health app is counting my steps — because my usually non-competitive wife has a friend who showed her how to get her smartphone’s Health app to count her steps, so naturally, I had to fire up that app on my same-model IPhone.
Puff. Huff.
“I am up to five thousand, four hundred twenty-five steps!” she will chortle — before I have finished my breakfast.
“How many do you have?” she will ask, with an endearing smile on her face.
I try to downplay the answer.
“I have ... let’s see here ... Ah, yes. I have thirty-seven steps, but I will have another 20 when I go to refill my coffee cup!” I respond.
Her smile gets wider. She says nothing. Not one word.
A few minutes later, she drops the other shoe.
“We are going for a little walk,” she will say, mentioning the name of a female friend or two.
“Little walk, hah,” I grumble. “I expect the police to call and tell me they spotted her on Interstate 80 east of DuBois, a good 30 miles away from the house.”
So, eventually, I do get up, out and about. For a decade and more, I have gone for a daily walk with the dogs, and with the one or two cats that, for reasons known only to cats, sort of tag along in the same general direction.
The walk encompasses a mile or so around our field, a few thousand steps.
“Why, hello, Dear,” I have exclaimed when she would return. “I am up to three thousand, two hundred and twenty-seven steps!”
Her smile is no longer endearing.
It is ... there is no other word for it ... her smile is patronizing.
“Eleven thousand, nine hundred and ninety-seven,” she will read out, while looking at her smartphone.
“And it isn’t even lunchtime.”
I groan.
Let me be clear: I do not mind trying to walk ten thousand steps in a given day. I have always liked to walk, even after my aging arthritic knees and hips put an effective kibosh on running or jogging.
But I like to walk when I myself want to walk, at a pace that I myself set, over terrain that I myself choose.
In theory, I can do all that. My wife never says, “Hey, Chubbo! I am eating your lunch, y’know. And I’m going to bury you — BURY you! — before suppertime!”
She does not use those words.
She does say all that, and more, with those endearing-to-patronizing grimaces of hers.
If she had acquired a Fitbit or other pedometer device, I could smash it or hide it. But she needs her smartphone for use as a phone or as a text telegrapher to her sisters, her children, my children, our grandchildren, her friends and at least half of the civilized world. I cannot bring myself to damage her phone, and I am no longer tech-savvy enough to derange the Apple Health app.
So I must compete.
The alternative, being bested by this mere slip of a girl, is unthinkable.
“Cogito, ergo sum,” said Descartes (supposedly). “I think, therefore I am.”
My Latin is a bit different. One might call it “porcine.”
“Ee-shay alks-way, o-say, o-day I-way.”
Ten ... thou ... sand ... bleep ... ing ... steps ... each ... and ... every ... day.
It isn’t the exercising that I mind so much.
It is the time that it takes.
As I noted earlier, running is for me a thing of the past. So is pep stepping, that like-a-duck stride-waddle affected by some exercise enthusiasts who are usually seen clutching five-pound weights in their palms.
Before count-the-steps began, my days were fairly full, in no small degree because of a delightful wifely gift to married men, the “Honey-Do” list.
I still “do.” But at frequent intervals during the day, I like to “be.” This involves sitting or standing, stroking my chin whiskers, contemplating the marvels of the universe, and doing nothing at all for quarter-hours on end.
These days? Hah.
I step. Therefore, my life is no longer my own.
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
