ALTOONA — Sheetz, the family-owned and operated convenience store chain headquartered in Altoona, has again been named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
The list, now in its 22nd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.
Sheetz was ranked 85th and was the only convenience store chain on the list.
Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work then evaluates each company using a methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.
“This is the fifth time in six years we have been named to this prominent list and that would not be possible without our employees,” said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. “Day in and day out, our company strives to create a place where employees know they are valued and have the opportunity to grow while also instilling a culture of respect and ensuring all employees understand the importance of their job and the role they play in the larger company.”
“Treating our employees as our most valuable asset is a key value my uncle Bob Sheetz instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 and is a value we strongly believe in still today. That’s why we’re excited to announce a starting wage increase for new and recently hired employees,” Travis Sheetz, President and COO, added.
Furthering its commitment to offering competitive pay to employees, Sheetz announced an increase for starting wages this month. Effective Feb. 1 new employees and employees hired within the last six months will earn an additional 50 cents per hour (starting wages vary by geographic region).
Sheetz, Inc. Snapshot
— Headquarters in Altoona, Pa.
— Operates 585+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland
— In fiscal year 2020, Sheetz is projected to operate more than 600 stores
— 19,000 employees
— Serves 1.2 million customers per day
— Family owned
— 67th anniversary in 2019
— On the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019
— Named by Fortune in 2016, 2017, 2018 as a Best Workplace for Women
— Named by Fortune in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 as one of the Best Workplaces in Retail
— Named by Fortune in 2016, 2017 as a Best Workplace for Millennials
— Total yearly sales of more than $7.2 billion
— Employee bonuses paid in 2018: More than $56 million
— More than 1,300 positions currently open
