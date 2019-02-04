ALTOONA — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years, celebrated the opening of its 100th store in North Carolina in High Point on Jan. 31.
Growing to 588 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia, Sheetz plans to open approximately 30 additional stores in 2019.
“Sheetz is deeply grateful for the remarkable growth we’ve experienced in North Carolina, thanks to our committed employees and loyal Sheetz freakz,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz. “We are truly humbled by this milestone and look forward to continuing our momentum in the Tar Heel State in 2019 and beyond.”
“From one small dairy store founded by my uncle Bob Sheetz in 1952, to now 588 stores in 2019, our mission at Sheetz is to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring innovation to our industry. We will continue to work tirelessly to give customers what they want, how they want it and when they want it through new technologies, new food and beverage offerings, and more,” Sheetz continued.
Sheetz is committed to supporting the local communities it serves. At the grand opening event, Sheetz donated $2,500 to Special Olympics North Carolina. As a proud supporter of Special Olympics for more than 20 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.
Additionally, Sheetz donated $2,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina as part of Sheetz’s Made-to-Share program that works to provide hunger relief to those struggling to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food in the communities Sheetz serves.
Sheetz employs more than 3,000 individuals in North Carolina and more than 18,500 employees at its 588 store locations. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company was named one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and 20 Best Workplaces in Retail in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.