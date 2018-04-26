The Sheetz store in St. Marys is getting a license to sell beer and wine.
Some people who oppose the use of alcoholic beverages think it is a bad idea for Sheetz to get such a license.
That is a logical non sequitur.
Sadly, the sell-beer issue seems mundane by comparison with today’s problems:
• A killer epidemic of opioid abuse.
• Lifelong addiction/habituation to drug/alcohol abuse that keeps far too many of us in a revolving door, in prison, out of prison, in, out, etc.
• Undisciplined, irresponsible “I’m entitled” adults who think — wrongly — that the rest of us must pay taxes so they can continue to eat, drink and be sheltered at government expense.
• The decline in the use of involuntary longer-term commitments to mental hospitals and concomitant increase in in-community violence, especially when drug/alcohol abuse is added to mental stability problems.
Oh, and North Korea. Let’s not forget that nuclear war with North Korea is a distinct possibility.
So why talk about a local liquor license transfer?
For one thing, liquor license transfers are one of the few things that we can control locally. If the host municipality’s elected representatives, responding to the wishes of voters, say, “No,” then the license is not transferred.
But why say, “No”?
Sheetz is, by all accounts, a responsible, respectable good citizen within our communities. Its 24-hour operations inevitably attract some riff and raff, including usually good people who have riff-raff moments following parties, binges, etc. As the police blotter reports reflect, Sheetz does what it can to keep the peace within and around its establishments.
Those same police blotter reports also reflect the reality that drunks get drunk 24/7, with or without another vendor of beer and wine.
Pennsylvania is tiptoeing out of the dark ages with respect to the availability of alcoholic beverages. Despite our tight — and anachronistic — system of limited distributorships and outright state ownership of liquor stores, our share of drunks per 100,000 people does not seem to be out of step with the percentages in states where booze in most or all of its forms can be bought right along with bread and milk.
State government ought to get out of a business that other states handle privately.
In the meantime, let’s let Sheetz do what Sheetz does well, which is to responsibly accommodate customers’ conveniences.
— Denny Bonavita
