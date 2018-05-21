JAMES CITY — A Shelocta man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Highland Township Sunday.
Ridgway-based state police report that at 1:14 a.m., Roger L. Gamble, 65, of Shelocta, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram east on Route 66 when for unknown reasons, the truck went off the left side of the road near Pine Camp Road. It traveled off an embankment and struck a large tree.
Gamble suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police were assisted by Kane EMS and the Highland Township Fire Department.
