I used to love animal shelters. I loved to look at the animals even back in the 1950s when some shelters were called “the dog pound.”
There, local police kept strays for a week or two, then killed the unclaimed or unwanted ones either by shooting or with the carbon dioxide from their car exhausts, pumped into drum-like containers.
That became unacceptable, and rightly so. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals led the way. “Humane” societies became far more humane.
Has the pendulum swung too far? Yes, in my opinion.
A recent Courier-Express story explained how area animal shelters seek “forever” homes for dogs and cats.
But their “requirements” make it sound like the people are adopting children, not dogs or cats.
I expect criticism for saying that, but it is fact.
That problem can be summarized in one sentence from a local humane society’s internet page.
“We adopt our pets to loving, INDOOR homes only.” (The capitalization is mine.)
Indoor?
Go stand naked in front of a mirror. People have hair. We do not have fur.
Dogs and cats have fur. There are reasons for the difference.
We have a small house and a large barn. Our two dogs live outdoors when it suits them, inside the barn when they choose. In winter, they burrow into loose hay in the lower levels of the barn, often right up against the chicken house inside the former wagon shed.
They provide guard-dog services for our chickens, gardens and fruit bushes, warding off deer, possums, raccoons and other chicken-eaters or shrub chompers. And they provide mutual warmth.
Contrary to the stereotype, it is common, even in summer, to see a dog snoozing, with one or two of our cats snuggled up to its belly or against its back. If temperatures get brutal, we bring the dogs into our attached garage — but they are eager to go back outside, even in sub-zero temperatures. Ralph is nine and Buddy is eight and they show no ill effects from being “outside” dogs.
Some shelters require adopters to sign papers promising in writing to bring pets inside homes when temperatures drop below freezing.
That is their right, of course.
But it is my right to point out that they are pretending that dogs are people — and wussy people at that.
Some adopters even are required to agree to let humane society workers come into their private homes with no notice. Not even police officers can do that without a search warrant, yet the humane societies seem to demand lifelong oversight.
A friend whose family includes an adopted daughter told me that an animal shelter they visited was more bureaucratic and restrictive than what occurred when their daughter was adopted.
Humane societies can’t have it both ways.
They can’t put overly narrow restrictions on what pet owners do with adopted pets, and still expect us to either accept those unrealistic demands, or lie about it.
When our dogs are outside, they often roam freely, though they stay within our yard.
Our dogs are no more likely to dart into the road or leave our property than are visiting grandchildren aged 10 and up. Those grandchildren and the dogs play outside, just as we played outside when we were children. Adults supervise. There are unannounced little trips to see “what they are up to,” whether “they” are dogs or people. There are training, reward, discipline — lots of those, not just a day here and there.
I spent an entire year training Ralph and Buddy to stay home.
The training included walking them around the perimeter where I want them to remain, every day, in good weather and bad. The training takes a shock collar — almost entirely without the “shock.” One or two low-current zings alert the dogs to the possibility of something bad if they wander. After that, I only need to use the warning buzzer on the collar.
How do I know the “shocks” don’t burn or cause major pain? I use the collar on my own arm, and keep the settings about at the level of the “jolt” one gets (or used to get) from a 12-volt landline telephone wire.
The training also takes being equipped with a whistle and a leash to call or corral a wandering mutt.
It takes months of being outside, checking through windows or stepping onto porches.
Some dogs are bred to live outside, to work outside. All need food, water, and shelter. But it does not follow that the only acceptable shelter is inside a house heated to human-comfort 70 degrees in winter.
That is hogwash, just as 20 years ago we sent innocent people to prison because, for a while, we were told by the “experts” that “Children do not lie” about sexual abuse — until we had documented cases where, sadly, children did lie.
When the time comes to get replacements for Ralph and Buddy, I will find the new dogs privately. I won’t be patronizing “humane” societies. They don’t know the difference between dogs and people.
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
