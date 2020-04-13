Sherll Ann Kiehl, 64, of Mayport, died Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, after a seven month battle with cancer.
Born May 5, 1955, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Nobel B. and Norma Jean (King) Gourley.
She married Lewis H. Kiehl on November 16, 1974. He survives.
Mrs. Kiehl worked in the restaurant business for many years.
She enjoyed needle point and quilt making.
Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Teri Horner and her husband, Jay, of Rural Valley, Jamie Kiehl (Joseph Garrett) of Mayport, Heather Lytle and her husband, Davy, of Dayton; a son, Ryan Kiehl and his wife, Michelle, of St. Marys; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Gail King and his wife, Kathy, Nobel Gourley and his wife, Peg, both of Clarion and John Gourley and his wife, Linda, of Maryland and three sisters, Debra Kiehl and her husband, Gary, of Mayport, Orpha Knight and her husband, John, of Knox and Martha Miller and her husband, Dale, of Clarion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary L. Murphy; and a granddaughter, Hailey Faith Kiehl.
Services will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
