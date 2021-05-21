Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois from complications related to COVID-19.
Born March 21, 1958 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Walter J. Whitling and the late Donna Servey Whitling.
She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and was a member of Brookville Church of God and Celebrate and Recovery Group.
She married Steven L. Shick on August 9, 1975 at Oakwood Presbyterian Church. He survives.
Mrs. Shick enjoyed collecting dolls, decoupage, gardening and flower gardening (especially roses and daffodils).
In addition to her father and husband, survivors include two sons, Brady Shick and Sean (Eronne) Shick; three grandsons, Noah, Gabriel and Judah; a brother, Randy (Wanda) Whitling; a sister, Pam (John) Gaetano; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, with additional visitation held prior to the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Henry Scoff officiating.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed for all services held for Mrs. Shick.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.