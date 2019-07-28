DuBOIS — It’s probably fair to say that Mr. Cub himself, Ernie Banks, would have been thrilled with the way the 2019 Pennsylvania Junior League Baseball tournament ended Sunday afternoon.
After all, one game wasn’t enough to decide a champion between Shippensburg and Tri-Boro...they needed to play two.
Fortunately for Shippensburg, it only needed to win one of those to advance to the East Region Tournament in Freehold Township, N.J. and it did just that with a 7-5 victory over Tri-Boro in the second, and deciding, game.
Shippensburg used a five-run second inning outburst to get out in front, but then had to hold off Tri-Boro down the stretch.
Shippensburg led 7-4 before giving up a run in the bottom of the fifth to make things a little tighter than it might have liked.
Tri-Boro then got a runner aboard to open the bottom of the seventh, forcing Shippensburg to bring on Landon Carbaugh in relief.
Carbaugh got the first two outs on pop flies before a walk allowed the game-tying run to move to first.
However, a liner to center then ended the threat and gave Shippensburg the victory.
Jackson Stought and Diesel Koser each had two hits apiece for Shippensburg while Troy Chamberlin drove in two.
Brock Cunningham, Tyler Banks and Bryce Kania all had a pair of hits for Tri-Boro including a double from Cunningham.
Zach Martin picked up the victory as he allowed five runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four in six innings of work while Carbaugh earned the save.
The first game was a marathon affair that went 10 innings before Tri-Boro finally broke through with four runs to give it enough cushion to score the win.
Shippensburg let a big opportunity slip through its grasp in the ninth with the international tie-breaker coming into play.
Starting with a runner on second with no outs, a sacrifice pushed the runner to third.
Tri-Boro not only pulled the infield in but brought centerfielder Logan Anderson in as a fifth infielder to try to stop the run.
A soft liner caught by the drawn in outfield accounted for the second out and allowed Tri-Boro to go back to regular depth while Shaffer got the final out on strikes to get out of the jam.
Shaffer scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winner on a ball off the bat of Bryce Kania with no outs in the 10th.
If that weren’t enough, Tri-Boro pushed three more across, including the final pair on a two-run single by Cody Huson to ultimately score the 6-2 win.
Shaffer, who scored twice in the game, also picked up the victory, throwing five innings of scoreless relief while allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out three.
Despite a big performance, Shippensburg’s Keegan Kissinger suffered the loss.
Kissinger allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits while walking two and striking out four in nine innings of work.
Tucker Chamberlin, who tossed a complete-game no-hitter against Pennridge in the winner’s bracket finals Friday, was the only player on either side to have two hits in the game while teammate Diesel Koser added a double.