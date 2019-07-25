DuBOIS — It took a little bit of doing but the Shippensburg was able to hold of a late charge to claim a spot in the winner’s bracket finals with a 5-4 win over Indiana in the 2019 Pennsylvania Junior League state tournament Thursday.
However, the eventual game-winner came with a bit of controversy.
With Shippensburg holding a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, it loaded the bases with one out.
Jackson Stought then hit a ball that looked like it would sneak through the infield for a hit but caught Shippensburg’s Zach Martin as he went from first to second.
As the ball squirted into the outfield, a pair of runners came into score.
But, after a lengthy discussion, Martin was ruled out on the play while the two runners in front of him were allowed to advance a base.
That gave Shippensburg a 5-2 lead and runners at the corners with two outs.
Indiana got out of the jam without any further damage as the next batter flew out to end the inning.
That run came into play less than an inning later as Indiana scored two runs to cut the margin back to one.
However, that’s where it ended as Martin, who came on in relief earlier, was able to get through the sixth and retire the side in order in the seventh to give Shippensburg the victory.
Erby Weller and Diesel Koser led the way for Shippensburg with two hits each while Kade Rumbaugh scored twice.
Brayden Yanity was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Indiana.
Erby Weller picked up the victory in relief allowing two unearned runs on one hit while walking two and striking out one in one inning of work. Martin went the rest of the way for the save.
Indiana will now face Green Ridge in an elimination game at 4 p.m. while Shippensburg will take on Pennridge at 7 p.m.
In Thursday’s other games:
Pennridge 19,
Tri-Boro 8
A big first inning got Pennridge off to a fast start as it rolled to a 19-8 win over Tri-Boro to advance to the winner’s bracket finals.
Pennridge scored four times in the top of the first and eventually went up 6-2 before blowing the game wide open with eight runs in the fourth.
The margin grew to 14-2 and appeared to be headed for an early end, but a four-run rally by Tri-Boro in the fifth was enough to keep the game going through regulation.
Ryan Hass and Nathan Lapp led Pennridge at the plate with three hits each while Justin Petrik had two. Quentin Heller added a double while Will Slamm tripled.
Hank Shaffer and Bradyn Field both had two hits for Tri-Boro while Tyler Banks chipped in with a double.
Lapp picked up the win in relief.
Tri-Boro will now face Exton in an elimination game at 1 p.m. while Pennridge will face off against Shippensburg at 7 p.m.
Green Ridge 19,
Dunbar 6, 5 innings
Green Ridge used a big offensive output to stave off elimination as it posted a 19-, five-inning victory over Dunbar.
Green Ridge built a huge lead, scoring 18 unanswered runs over the first three and a half innings before Dunbar was able to break onto the board.
Nine of the 11 Green Ridge players had at least one hit in the game.
Brian Walsh led Green Ridge with a 3-for-4 performancewith an inside-the-park home run while scoring four runs and driving in three more. Kyle Rupp and George Stallman also had two hits each while Rupp finished with five RBIs.
Jacob Lee had two hits for Dunbar while Ethan Stultz tripled and drove in three.
Kyle Rupp picked up the win in relief allowing just one hit and striking out two in an inning of work.
Green Ridge will now face off against Indiana at 5 p.m.
Exton 10,
Keystone 0, 6 innings
Exton kept its hops alive as it blanked Keystone 10-0 in five innings.
Exton wasted little time getting on the board as it posted a pair in the first then another in the second, three in both the third and fourth to make it a 9-0 game, then finished it off with a run in the sixth.
Exton rapped out 12 hits off five Keystone pitchers.
Brendan Scott led the way for Exton with three hits while Tyler Wileczek, Danny Hankee and Brady Foytack had two each. Foytack doubled while Jack Dupre tripled..
Braylen Corter and Levi Schlesinger had the only two hits for Keystone.
Hankee picked up the win allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out two in four innings of work.
Exton will take on Tri-Boro at 1 p.m.