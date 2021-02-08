Shirley A. Pastor, 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Born October 23, 1944 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Charles and Dolly (Routrauf) James.
Mrs. Pastor served on the Redbank Valley School Board for 34 years.
She enjoyed quilting, canning and cooking, and was known for her wonderful homemade chicken soup.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Clarence Pastor, whom she married on April 16, 1963; two daughters, Leslie A. Minich and husband, Kevin, of New Bethlehem and Elise A. Termine and husband, Greg, of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Zac Termine and wife, Nicole, Taylor Termine and wife, Heather, Brick Minich and Addie Minich; two great-grandchildren, Brynn Termine and Kamden Termine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles James, Donald James and Russell James; and a sister, Martha Walton.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.