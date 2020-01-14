Shirley J. Miller, 87, of Brookville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born Tuesday, October 25, 1932 in Dry Ridge, she was the daughter of Albert Shaffer and Dora Brocious Shaffer.
In 1952, she married George Russel Miller who preceded her in death in 1986.
Mrs. Miller worked for Sylvania in Brookville, Cameron in Reynoldsville, driving escort vehicle for her husband transporting mobile homes, but enjoyed most being a longtime partner of Miller’s Laundromat in Brookville.
She loved bowling and bowled into her 70’s, and was very active in the Gateway Lanes in Brookville, serving as secretary and treasurer for several leagues, and enjoyed being a part of the children’s bowling league.
Mrs. Miller loved animals and was very fond of her special rescue black lab, Bogey.
Survivors include her son, Jerry D. Miller (wife Cathy) of Brookville; and her daughter, Joni R. McGranor (husband Blake) of Frisco, Texas; three grandchildren, Christopher A. Miller (wife Lyndsay), Hollan S. Clinger (husband Charles), and Brandan McGranor; four great-grandchildren, Jackson and Josie Miller, and Coye and Max Clinger; a sister, Elise Fetzer of Clarion; and a brother, Scott Shaffer of Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one infant son, and eight brothers and sisters.
At the request of the family, private services will be held at a later date. The burial took place in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Township, Jefferson County.
The family would appreciate any memorial donations made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254, or to Willow Run Sanctuary and Animal Adoptions, 381 East Branch Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.