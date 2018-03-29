Shirley “Joan” (Zion) Hillard, age 78, of Brookville, Pa., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Joan was born on Sept. 13, 1939, to the late William and Velma (Mogle) Zion in Knoxdale, Pa. On Dec. 21, 1957, she married Richard G. “Dick” Hillard at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, Pa.
Joan graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1958. Most of her working life was spent with Owens Illinois and she retired after 31 working years.
She was an active member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings she would make her way to the YMCA to work out with good friends. She supported the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library and she attended the book club. Joan was a member of several card clubs playing 500 Bid. She loved being able to support the community through different programs including Victorian Christmas, the Historical Society, and volunteering with the Brookville Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteered at the Jefferson Manor twice a week transporting residents to and from the beauty salon.
Joan was very talented and determined in her life. She completely restored her Victorian home to be era appropriate on her own. She enjoyed working outside in her many gardens and cooking meals for her family. Joan liked going out to dinner with her friends and spoiling any dog; she loved dogs and taking them for walks. Her favorite vacation point was Cape May, New Jersey, and her favorite joy was being able to support and attend all the various activities that her grandchildren were involved with.
Joan is survived by two sons, Michael (Barbara) Hillard, Mark (Kay) Hillard; one daughter, Angela (Kevin) Thompson; eight grandchildren: Angela, Ashley, and Audrey Hillard; Megan, Landon, and Kyle Hillard; Johanna and Eli Thompson; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bobby Barbuto of Akron, Ohio, and Cheryl (Ernie) Hathaway of Bodfish, Calif.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joan is preceded in death by an infant daughter; her sister, Betty Washburn; and her brother, Dennis Zion.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 30, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 South White St., Brookville, PA, 15825, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack, assisted by Vicar Melinda Hall. Interment will take place at the Knoxdale Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, or to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
