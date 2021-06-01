On December 21, 2020, Shirley Joanne McCauley Stuart, formerly of Glassport, passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Ill. She was 84 years old.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Pamela Stanich, Rachel Garey (Butch Garey), and Sarah Faith (David Faith); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister Marjorie and her brother John.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Stuart, on August 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday June 12, 2021 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
