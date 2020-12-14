Shirley Krouse, 91, of Squirrel Hill, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Beloved wife of Isadore Krouse (z”l); loving mother of Michael Krouse (Dawn) of Peachtree Corners, Ga., Allan Krouse (Lou Ann z”l) of Clarion, and Elaine Miller (Todd) of Squirrel Hill; grandmother to Ross Miller (Kayla), Evan Miller, Isaac Miller, Katherine Krouse Estroff (Brandon) and Ilyssa Krouse; and great grandmother to Will Miller.
Born February 10, 1929 in Mt. Pleasant, she was the daughter of Meyer and Rose Rosson Gordon.
She graduated from Penn State University in 1951.
She was active in civic affairs in New Bethlehem, as well as in the sisterhoods of Tree of Life Congregation in Oil City and Kneseth Israel in Kittanning. She also volunteered at Clarion Hospital.
Upon marrying Isadore (Iz) and moving to New Bethlehem in 1957, she taught the other ladies in town how to play mahjongg and was the catalyst of weekly mahj games for 45 years.
Mrs. Krouse derived much joy from being with family and friends. Her warmth, candor and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services and interment were private at Titusville Oil City Jewish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Association on Aging. https://www.jaapgh.org/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc. of Pittsburgh. www.schugar.com.