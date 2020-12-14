Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Clearfield County. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow may make for very difficult travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday evening commute and Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour are expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&