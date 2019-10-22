Shirley L. (Dunmyre) Heginbotham, 89, of East Brady, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at ACMH Hospital.
Born March 25, 1930, in Brady’s Bend, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Julia (Zamberlan) Dunmyre Sr.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked at the East Brady High School for 17 years as a cafeteria worker and manager.
Mrs. Heginbotham was a member of the Trinity Reformed Church in Brady’s Bend and also a member of the Brady’s Bend American Legion Auxillary, AARP, and the Brady’s Bend Senior Center.
She enjoyed traveling, line dancing, playing cards, and country music.
Mrs. Heginbotham loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter Karen (Andrew) Seybert of East Brady; a daughter-in-law, Georgia Heginbotham of Arkansas; a brother Walter (Mary Ann) Dunmyre of Butler; a sister-in-law Jean Dunmyre of Clarion; grandsons, Douglas (Jayci) Seybert, and Richard (Jessica) Seybert; granddaughters, Shelley (Ralph) Johnston, Amy (Jason) Means; 12 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Sage, Jamie, Aaron, Avery, Devon, Katelyn, Jenna, Jordan, Brady, Dustin and Hailey; two great-great grandchildren, Beckett and Reese; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julia Dunmyre Sr.; her husband, Samuel M. Heginbotham; a son, Richard Heginbotham; and a sister, Dorothy Lekas.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Trinity Reformed Church in Brady’s Bend where there will be additional visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Pete Sapp officiating.
Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
