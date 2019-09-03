Shirley L. Ortz, 87, of South Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019, at her home, following an illness.
Born September 1, 1931, in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Pearl Bish Kunselman.
She married Merle Ortz on August 28, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1999.
Mrs. Ortz was a homemaker, attended the Distant Baptist Church and was a member of the Distant Homemakers.
She enjoyed crocheting and used her talent to crochet hats for cancer patients
Mrs. Ortz loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Hannold of Fairmount City, and Susan Lloyd and Thomas Chandler of New Bethlehem; two sons, James Ortz of Templeton, and Larry Ortz and his wife, Amy, of Fairmount City; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four brothers and a sister, Edward Kunselman and his wife, Dottie, Jack Kunselman and his wife, Edna, Donald Kunselman and his wife, Jane, Gary Kunselman and his wife, Bobbie, and Alverda Shoemaker; and a daughter-in-law, Louise Ortz.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Ortz; four sisters and a brother, Esther, Maxine, Judy, Phyllis Jean and Paul.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Mike Shaffer officiating.
Interment was in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.