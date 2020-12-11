Shirley M. Martz, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born March 28, 1939 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Hughs Smith.
She was a graduate of Brookville High School.
She married Mervin T. Martz on June 2, 1961 in Strattanville. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Martz was a talented seamstress and care giver. She was very talented in the Art of Crocheting. A loving mother and caregiver too many, her greatest joy was caring for her family. Giving handmade gifts to those she loved brought a huge smile to her face.
Gifted with a "green thumb," she was an avid gardener.
Mrs. Martz loved all types of music.
She always had a smile on her face, and she made the world a happier place for those around her.
Survivors include her devoted daughter, Patty (Bill) Magagnotti and their children, Owen, Olivia, Matthew and Eric, and their children Sofiya and Haisley; her son, Terry (Pam) Smith, their children, Heather and Kelly; a loving daughter-in-law, Penny Martz and her children, Carter Martz and Nickita (Morgan) Fetterman, and her children, Grayson and Carson; daughters, Pam Blake, and her son, Anthony, Peg Anderson, and her daughter, Anna and Leigh Shoup and her children, Tommy and Missie; three brothers, Harold,George and Rich Smith; and ten great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry A. Martz.
Due to the current restrictions and recommendation associated with coronavirus, services for Mrs. Martz will be held at a later date.
Her final resting place will be in the Worthville Cemetery beside the love of her life and her beloved son.
Arrangements are under the direction of Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.