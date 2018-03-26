Shirley Wittenburg, born in Westville, PA to Richard and Frances Morris, passed away suddenly of pnuemonia on March 4, 2018 in Freehold, N.J.
She has 4 surviving children: Larry Lindemuth, Barbara Lindemuth, twins Ricki and Dawn Wittenburg; 3 sisters: Jane Ann Lindemuth, Marsha Kramer, Pauline O’Rourke; and a special friend of 18 years, Ed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Wittenburg, 2 daughters little Shirley Wittenburg, Cherie Lindemuth, and Roger Lindemuth.
A Memorial Service was held in New Jersey on March 22.
