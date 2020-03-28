FRANKLIN — How many times have you heard it said, “If someone really needs the meat, they could just go shoot a deer.” or “As long as it doesn’t go to waste, it’s not poaching.”
These are both phrases we hear to justify someone who has broken the law and does not want to feel guilty about it. Nor does this person want anyone to think of them as a bad person. No matter how you look at it though, shooting game or wildlife out of season is unlawful. This is often referred to as poaching.
According to Title 1 Pa. Consolidated Statues, all wildlife in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania belongs to the citizens of the Commonwealth. Because of this, every time someone poaches a deer, turkey, rabbit or any other wildlife, they are stealing from every Pennsylvanian.
The only people who may possess game or wildlife are those that have a permit to do so. This usually is accomplished by buying a hunting license and through lawful hunting.
Northwest Region Director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Richard T. Cramer, would like to remind folks that even in these current times with economic conditions brought on by COVID-19, it remains illegal to shoot game or wildlife contrary to state laws, seasons and bag limits. Our game wardens remain on duty; ready to respond to all incidents including game-law infractions, which will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is also here to help. The Agricultural Deer Control Permit, also called the Red Tag Permit, is available to licensed hunters and will allow the hunter to harvest an antlerless deer on enrolled properties from February 1st to September 25th.
You can obtain a list of these enrolled properties by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Region Office at 1509 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin PA 16323.
Any person who would like to receive lawful deer meat may call our Northwest Region Office in Franklin to be placed on our list.
Also, if you see a violation, such as poaching, you should report it by calling the same Northwest Region Office in Franklin at 814-432-3187.