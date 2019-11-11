Once again, this holiday season the Redbank Valley Public Library will host your one-stop shopping event: Shop, Look & Listen on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shop your favorite local vendors of all varieties to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Look at the services and events that the library provides to the community. Listen to your favorite holiday stories read aloud and create with crafts while parents and grandparents shop.
Vendors this year include Stampin Up, Jewelry, Mary Kay, Painted Items, Kettle Corn, Baked Goods, Pampered Chef, Mayport Mercantile, Crafts/Couponing, Avon, Wreaths, Color Street Nails, LuLaRoe, Usborne Books, and Crafts of all sorts.
In addition to the beautiful items brought by the vendors, there will also be Chinese Auction baskets and a 50/50 drawing as well as lunch available for purchase. Purchase your tickets and try your luck at winning! The best part about this event is that it benefits the Redbank Valley Public Library. Hope to see you there!
•
With the holidays quickly approaching, we have some fun planned here at the library!
Instead of a Teddy Bear Sleepover this year, we will be having a Build a Teddy Bear Workshop. Children will be able to choose between a moose, reindeer or puppy to stuff and take home with them.
The cost for this event will be $15 and you must sign up your child and their choice of animal prior to the event. More information will be sent home with your child from school or look on our Facebook page closer to the event date.
•
A few upcoming programs that we will be offering include a Pallet Tree class in which you take home a painted pallet decorative tree for your yard. This class will be Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. and the cost is only $15.
Also, Dot will be here on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. to have a Nativity Ceramic Painting as well as a few smaller figurines such as penguins, deer, snowmen and trees.
There will be a catch-up class on Monday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. for anyone who has attended a previous ceramic painting class in which they have not finished painting their ceramic. Don’t forget to bring your ceramic with you.
•
Just a reminder that the library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, 29 and 30 and will be open as usual on Monday, Dec. 2.