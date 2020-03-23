If Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is going to shut down the rest of the state's economy, why is he still collecting tolls on highways that don't have any business being toll roads, anyway?
Apparently it's OK to shut down restaurants and shops operated by folks we know and see in the grocery store or at church, but it would be wrong to interrupt the bureaucratic revenue stream.
But even before the current tsunami, I didn't understand the thinking of folks like Tom and his cronies who, having implemented some giveaway program and needing a way to fund it, just arbitrarily decide some highways are turnpikes.
Or maybe I do. But surely not. Surely people we trust enough to elect them and pay them for taking care of us wouldn't just go out and build a toll booth in some random spot just to milk the public for some extra money. Would they?
The cynic who lives inside me says, "Well, obviously they do 'cause you just handed over $4 to drive on a highway that is no different than any other highway in the world except that includes that toll booth to interrupt your trip."
I travel frequently to North Carolina. I let my GPS determine my exact route. It considers traffic conditions all the way from here to there and picks one of two or three possible routes. No matter which route it picks, at least two or three of those toll booths will be a part of the experience.
The tolls won't break me. I probably pay an extra $8 or $10 for the privilege of driving through the "toll plazas" each way on each North Carolina trip. But just on principle, I find myself wondering what I'm paying for when I hand over my money.
I guess in part I'm paying the salary of the toll takers because I've never jumped through the hoops and filled out the paperwork to acquire the EZ Pass privilege, so I drive through the cash lane. And the toll takers are invariably friendly and polite so I have no quarrel with them.
But as many cars as go through those toll booths, the money is bound to fund more than those salaries.
Highway repair and maintenance, maybe? Nope, no way. I don't know what Pennsylvania and West Virginia are spending that money on, but it cannot possibly be keeping the roads in good shape; or even decent shape.
And even if that is what it is used for, why is it needed for that? Isn't that what the taxes on gasoline are supposed to fund? Certainly those taxes should be more than sufficient for that purpose. Did you know that, on my last trip, gasoline in Pennsylvania was $2.599 a gallon and in North Carolina it was $1.839? That's a difference of 76 cents a gallon if my math is correct. It is safe to assume, I think, that that 76 cents difference is taxation.
The fuel tank on my truck holds 25 gallons. Do you know the capacity of the tank on your car or truck?
If you do, multiply that by 76 cents — for me it comes to $19. Now multiply that by the approximate number of times you fill up in a year (or a month or whatever) and ask yourself if your state officials — from Tom Wolf on down — are making your life that much better than their counterparts in North Carolina are making the lives of that state's residents.
Let me back up a little bit, though: The first toll road about which I knew anything ran between Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas. It was built as a toll road and for very specific and very good reasons. When completed it was eight lanes wide and it was built to alleviate the crush of traffic between the two cities. When it was built it was with the understanding that once it was paid for the toll booths at both ends and on the exits in between would come down — and they did.
That, to my rather simple mind, makes sense. Sticking a "toll plaza" on an already existing highway just to rake in dollars for which real people like you have worked hard — and which will be used to pay for stuff we don't need just because the governor and our legislators don't understand the concept of not spending money they don't have — does not.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Newspaper Group.