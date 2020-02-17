Based on what I have read, heard and seen on the news, it would appear that education has changed a great deal since I retired 17 years ago. Let’s examine the situation.
I’d like to start with school when I was a kid. Rote memorization played a rather large role in our learning. This has been pretty much discredited, but was it really all that bad? I had to memorize spelling lists. Today, I can spell. I had to memorize multiplication tables. Today, I can multiply. I had to conjugate verbs and diagram sentences, but today I can use proper grammar. These things had been in place long before I was in school, and remained for a time after I left.
Fast forward to today. The Left has, it seems, been successful in invading every level of education. It’s tentacles extend all the way from preschool through higher education. They are turning educational institutions into indoctrination centers. When I was a student, from grade school through two master’s degree programs, the teachers taught the subject matter without trying to force their political views on us. We didn’t discuss our sexuality, gender identity or any other leftist claptrap. We were there to accumulate knowledge.
But, that was then. Now, teachers are free to make all the political rants they choose, as long as they are not conservative. Students are being taught that Socialism is great, even though it has been a failure throughout history. People will buy into anything if you start pounding it into their heads at a young enough age.
If you think this is an overreaction to the issue, consider this. All through history, tyrants like Hitler, Chairman Mao, Stalin and many others focused on the brainwashing of youth. When you come right down to it, we probably don’t need to worry about a violent Socialist revolution. The revolution is already taking place in classrooms across the country.
What about guidance counseling? When I was in school, a lovely person named Irene Coven was our guidance counselor. She helped to direct us to the post high school programs that would lead us to successful careers in life. What kind of counselor would encourage a kid to go into debt to pursue a degree in something stupid like Gender Studies? Surely they know that there will be no jobs for a degree like that. Then, when the kids have to settle for a minimum wage job, they want the rest of us to pay for their useless degree.
On another front, there has been a lot of call lately to make mental health treatment more available and affordable. Availability and affordability, however, are not the only issue, if they are an issue at all. I am of the belief that many people refrain from seeking treatment due to a fear of getting placed on one or more “red flag” lists, which could lead to such things as gun confiscation, travel restrictions and difficulty procuring a job. Therapy should be absolutely confidential. If that were the case, many more people who need it would get it. Nobody likes the idea of being stigmatized.
Let’s finish up with a somewhat local story that is gaining a lot of traction lately. That would be the story of the two Brookville teenagers who kicked a whitetail deer to death and made a video of it. First of all, this was a disgusting act. There is no defending it. But, it must be remembered that they are kids. Kids do stupid things. How many of us can say that we never did stupid things as kids? Maybe nothing as bad as these two did, but we did stupid things. Kids get caught up in the moment, and their brains seem to shut off. Should they be punished? Of course. Should they have felony records for the rest of their lives? Certainly not. They should be fined, made to do some community service and be deprived of a hunting license for awhile. That would teach them the lesson that they need to learn.