Shoveling snow can increase a person’s risk for injury, and some may be surprised to learn just how frequently such injuries happen. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that, in 2018, more than 137,000 people needed medical assistance for injuries that happened while shoveling snow or using snowblowers.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends people keep these safety precautions in mind when shoveling snow this winter:
• Stretch before shoveling. Warm up your muscles with some light exercise for 10 minutes to reduce your risk of sprains, strains and muscle tears.
• Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
• Avoid shoveling snow if you’re at risk for heart attack. Some people should avoid shoveling snow entirely. According to the Harvard Medical School, researchers correlated hospital admissions and deaths due to heart attack the day after it snowed in Canada between 1981 and 2014. Researchers found that the deeper the snow, the more men died of heart attacks. Adults who are unsure of their heart health should consult with their physicians prior to shoveling snow.
• Use the right equipment. Ergonomic snow shovels can make shoveling less taxing, reducing your risk for sprains and strains. Spacing hands on the tool grip can increase leverage, making shoveling easier and less likely to lead to injury.
• Pushing snow instead of lifting it. The AAOS recommends pushing rather than lifting snow when possible. If snow must be lifted, squat with your legs, knees bent and back straight. When lifting, lift with your legs and do not bend at the waist. Scoop small amounts of snow at a time and walk to where you want to dump. The AAOS warns against holding shovels full of snow with arms outstretched, putting too much weight on the spine. Snow should not be thrown over the shoulder, as such a technique requires a twisting motion that puts stress on the back. Heavy wet snow should be removed in pieces, not all at once.
Anyone can get injured while shoveling snow. Such injuries are preventable when certain safety measures are taken.