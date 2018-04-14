DuBOIS — “HR Analytics and Me: Why Can’t We Be Friends?” is a workshop designed by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) to give HR practitioners a basic understanding of HR analytics. During this workshop, participants will learn the basic concept of HR analytics, its importance to HR and business, what HR analytics is designed to address and how to establish an analytics function within an HR department.
The program will be held Thursday, April 19, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Cultural Resource Center, 200 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Registration, breakfast and networking will start at 7:30 a.m. The program will be from 8 – 10 a.m.
The cost is $20 for non-members, $10 for basic chapter members and free for advanced chapter members.
RSVP by Tuesday to April Renninger, PHR, SHRM-CP, at arenninger@laureleye.com or 814-849-6538. Please include the names of those attending, company and contact information.
For more information, contact Carol Wells at carol.wells@dickinsoncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.