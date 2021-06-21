EUGENE, Ore. — Johnsonburg native Michael Shuey captured a silver medal Monday night in the javelin at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field.
In most events that would earn an athlete a spot on Team USA for the Olympics, as the top three finishers in most of the events at the trials earn that honor.
However, Shuey’s second-place finish didn’t guarantee the former Ram and Penn State standout a trip to the Olympics later summer in Tokyo.
That’s because Shuey, along with U.S. champion Curtis Thompson and bronze medalist Riley Dolezal all failed to meet the new Olympic standard of 85 meters (278 feet, 10 inches) set back in 2019.
All three must now play the waiting game to see if if they earn a spot in the Olympic field based on World Rankings (for those who didn’t meet the standard) when the Olympic qualifying period ends on June 30.
Monday’s U.S. finals featured the Top 12 throwers from a field that started as 24 on Saturday.
Shuey had the fourth-best throw 243-8 (74.26 meters) in Saturday’s opening round but uncorked a heave of 260-0 (79.24 meters) on his second attempt Monday to capture the silver medal.
Thompson sat in second (76.23 meters) after the first round but seized control from the get-go Monday. He unleashed a throw of 263-7 (80.34 meters) on his first attempt to grab the lead.
He went over 80 meters again — 262-9 (80.08 meters) — on his fourth throw before saving his best for last — a throw of 271-7 (82.78 meters) on his six and final attempt.
Thompson entered the trials with the best throw this season among Americans, heaving the javelin 81.44 meters at the USATF Throws Fest in Tucson, Ariz., on May 22.
Dolezal posted a throw of 252-10 (77.07 meters) to take home the bronze.
First round leader Marc Anthony Minchello, who posted a mark of 76.63 meters Saturday, only slightly bested that on Monday at 251-9 (76.73 meters) to finish fourth.
The United States has not had an Olympic medalist in the javelin since 1972 when Bill Schmidt won bronze in Munich. Only four other American javelin throwers prior to Schmidt landed on the podium at the Olympics.
Eugene Oberst won bronze in Paris in 1924, while Steve Seymour took home a silver in the event in London in 1948. Four years later in Helsinki (1952), the U.S. had two medalists — Cy C. Young, Jr. won gold and Bill Miller silver.