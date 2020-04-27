I hate that I even have to say this, but the government shutting down the state to try to keep us safe and healthy isn’t a government overreach.
Let’s be consistent. President Trump basically said he has total control of the country and people cheered. Those same people, if President Obama said the same thing, would do another round of Revolutionary War LARPing in Washington.
(People forget that people dressed up as Revolutionary War soldiers to protest President Obama, but they did. President Trump isn’t the only president to get protested against and disagreed with, and I hope he’s not the last! America was, after all, founded on dissent and protest.)
So how is trying to flatten the curve a government overreach? I think that when people are saying “government overreach,” they actually mean “inconvenience.”
Basically, it’s whining.
Yes, I’m upset. Several comic-cons I wanted to attend were cancelled, including a newish one in Pittsburgh that I hope doesn’t die permanently from this virus. Also, I have been waiting for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3, and it’s been delayed. All Marvel productions have ground to a halt, making me feel kind of desperate and panicky. But this whole thing isn’t a government overreach.
I’m lucky. I get to work both of my jobs during this time. And if we’re being honest, I feel like teaching online is MORE work than what I have in the classroom, and it’s certainly not as much fun!
But many of us have (socialist) programs like the stimulus checks and unemployment to get us by. Older people have (socialist) programs like Medicare and Social Security to help them out. Despite all that, some people are financially suffering, and businesses are crumbling. And I admit, I wish things were different.
But I am not one who is willing to say that reopening the economy quickly is worth increasing the spread of the virus. And that’s not just because my asthma and weight would put me in the “Probably Dead” category if I get it. It’s also because I don’t know who else would get it. And what if those people are people I like? I’m not worried about rich people — they seem to have an odd ability to avoid it or recover very quickly. I’m worried about you and me.
And who do we have to make those decisions for us? Who do we have who are paid (too much, actually) to take all the information they can get and consult with experts to do what’s best for us? Who do we have who are supposed to be trusted with representing the people and the people’s best interests? Elected government officials, of course.
As much as we talk about us being a democracy, we’re really a constitutional republic. And that republic is run by representatives of the people. Now, yes, The Atlantic and other outlets ran several studies that if the representatives actually represented the people, the country would be radically different — marijuana would be legal, abortion would be easier to get in the first two trimesters and illegal in the third, etc. — but they are still elected to represent us, and since we’re locked into a two-party system, they’re the best we’ve got.
And they’re doing what they’re elected to do. We have a global pandemic. They have access to information and experts we don’t. They are making the best decisions they can with the information they have right now.
It’s not a government overreach. We’re just so used to our government not doing anything that it feels like one.
And, for heaven’s sake, don’t inject disinfectant to get rid of the coronavirus!
