Dear Gayle,
My brother and I never got along. He was older and wasn’t happy when my parents had me. I guess he was mad at them but took it out on me. Dad is dead now and Mom is older, but she still lives alone. She does go visit my brother at times. He has a spare room she uses. Lately, she is there all the time. It didn’t surprise me at first because I knew she wasn’t getting out much because of COVID, but my brother started telling me that Mom doesn’t want me to visit because I might bring the disease. What about him? He could give it to her himself. I started thinking he’s just using this to keep me from seeing Mom, like he finally has her all to himself again. That would be like him. I talk to her on the phone, but I would just like to see her sometimes. What can I do about this?
— Missing Mom
Dear Missing,
This sort of thing happens far more often than you might guess. In many cases, it is benign. If your mother truly is living in fear of contracting COVID, she may well have told this to your brother, and she may be staying with him to feel safer. In some cases, the “custodial” person is seeking control of the kept person’s assets. Nothing you said allows me to believe that this is true in your case, so what remains to be seen is whether your being kept away is being done out of his jealousy, her fear, loneliness, or diminishing abilities. Please notice that there are more chances that the reason stems from some issue with your mother, not your brother. Could your brother be the one who is most afraid of contacts outside of his immediate household? This, too, must be considered. As for any concerns your mother might have about having you visit, you may learn most by simply asking her. When the vaccine for COVID is offered to your mother, she may accept it. Once she has it on board and feels assured that she is protected against the illness, she is likely to be more accessible for visits from you. By now, she might be so used to staying with your brother that she arranges to make the move permanent, yet still want to see you. It will be under those circumstances that you will have a better idea about who is controlling what when it comes to visiting Mom. Meanwhile, keep phoning.
Dear Gayle,
My sister has a mental illness. One of her symptoms is really hard to deal with. She is always fine with me when I am not seeing anyone, but whenever I have been involved with a guy, she throws herself at him, and later accuses him of coming on to her. In her teens, she even went so far as to accuse my first husband of attempting to rape her. I’m not currently seeing anyone, but I know that when I am, I can count on my sister to mess things up for him and me. How can I handle this?
— Hyde’s Sister
Dear Sister,
Your younger sister may not be stable, but she appears also to be jealous of you, at least whenever you appear to be happy, or when you are focused on someone else. Were this happening to me, I believe that I would explain the problem to the person with whom I were involved, and I would work with that person to make a plan for times of visits with my family. I would never allow my male companion to be abandoned even for a moment with my sibling. If I were called to the kitchen, he would know to come with me. If I had to use the bathroom, he would know to mention that he wanted to go out to the car to check on something, or to stay in any room with other people in it beyond your sister. At the low cost for body cameras, I would even be tempted to attach one to my purse and leave it turned on in the room if I had to walk out alone for a minute. It is a shame that we must occasionally protect ourselves from those closest to us, but you already know what to expect from your sibling, so you can be proactive in dealing with it. If you are with a man who is not understanding about this issue, and fails to be supportive of your intent to control it, you may be with the wrong man.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]