Are you ready for the Amazing Race?
This Saturday, Aug. 24, the race will begin. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m. starting from the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Team types include: family, partner with youth, and adult partners. Please see the registration form posted on our website or Facebook for further information.
You can pre-register anytime this week up until Friday for a discounted rate of $20. Day-of registration will be $25.
All proceeds benefit your local library, so come out and support the library by taking part of the Amazing Race!
•
On Thursday evening this week, Aug. 22, we will be painting ceramic fairy houses with Dot at 6 p.m. at the library. The cost is only $10 for you to create your own beautiful fairy house.
Not an artist? Don’t worry. Dot guides us step-by-step through the process of painting ceramics. Join us for a great social event with friends from the community. See you there!
Save the date for Sept. 9, too, if you enjoy painting these ceramics. Dot will be back again on that Monday to paint pumpkins with us at 6 p.m.
•
Also, the library has a partnership with the Career Link and they will be visiting us for a Resume Clinic on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Bring a copy of your resume and receive feedback from CareerLink staff.
•
We will, once again, be having a Book and Bake Sale this fall, and this time it is going to run for a week straight. It is scheduled for Sept. 23-28 and we have a lot of books to sell. Stop in any time that week for some great deals on some awesome books! We have something for everyone.
•
Once again, we have wrapped up our Summer Reading Program.
The children’s program wrap-up party was on Aug. 12, and the adult program ended the same week. Children enjoyed sand art and searching for planets and stars in corn, as well as fun on the playground at Alcola Park.
Thank you to all who volunteered to come in and help, Sarah Williams, Jill Boyles, Kathy Wright, Courtney Ortz and Hayden Smith. Also, thank you to Red Bank Mills for donating corn for the children’s activities. We had a great summer!