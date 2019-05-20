Political candidates in 2019 have an almost endless selection of ways to communicate with potential voters. Everything from actually talking to voters face-to-face and door-to-door, to newspaper ads, to Facebook notices, to videos, to radio, to direct mail, to robo calls, to Instagram, to free ink pens and magnets.
The choice is amazing and perplexing for candidates. However, with all the options available it appears at least for smaller counties, candidates cannot avoid using roadside signs. This may also be a case of the idea that size and frequency matters.
This column is being written on Monday before Tuesday’s primary election, so it’s difficult to guess if the signs in Clarion and Armstrong counties made that much of a difference.
While signs cannot necessarily reflect a candidate’s political beliefs, background or how they might act in certain situations, signs get their name out there in the hopes that motorists remember them when it comes time to vote.
The signs come in various sizes and shapes: smaller simple signs that are easily placed in the ground by the roads, sturdier and larger signs anchored in wood frames, bumper stickers for cars or trucks, and this year there was even one sign that covered the entire side of a barn. The barn sign was perhaps the largest even for Clarion County.
Property owners usually have to grant permission for the signs to be placed on their property. One thing about the number of signs for candidates is that it may indicate the support of the property owners for those candidates.
It may well be fake news or a fake study that equates the number of signs to the number of votes a candidate receives.
It takes a lot of work to put up all the signs and just as much work when they have to come down. Taking the signs down can seem even more challenging for candidates who do not win in the election.
Let’s not forget the whole network of volunteers needed to construct signs and place them in prime locations. It really does take a team to get all that done.
According to a 2016 report from Electoral Studies, on average, lawn signs increase vote share by 1.7 percent. The effects of lawn signs also spill over into adjacent precincts.
A 1.7 percent increase doesn’t sound all that large, but if there is a tight race it could make a difference.
You are now reading this after the primary election, and we may be able to tell if signs helped some candidates. Several write-in candidates also joined the sign campaigns this year.
We should know the names of the winning candidates by Wednesday morning (except for write-in candidates). One thing is certain when we look out the windows or travel in our cars there will still be lasting reminders of the primary campaign through the remaining signs dotting the landscape.
The signs will soon come down and for those who will miss all those signs, don’t worry. After a short rest, signs for official candidates will again rise from the ground. November is coming.
I would be remiss if I didn’t offer one more observation. I am reminded of the importance of signs stated by that noted philosophical group, Five Man Electrical Band, and its epic one-hit-wonder, “Signs.”
”Sign, sign, everywhere a sign; Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind; Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”