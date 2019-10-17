Janette Peacock of Olanta was diagnosed with breast cancer May 31, and she has a seven-month-old baby to thank for it.
Peacock’s story began in September 2018 when she went in for her routine mammogram. It was fine. She went on with her life, making plans and decisions with her family. One of those decisions was to become a foster family.
“This was the first time we fostered,” she said. “We inquired about fostering, but had not filled out any paperwork when they called us in March with an emergency placement and asked if we would be interested,” Peacock, who turned 42 this month, stated. “Of course, we said yes.”
“Because we didn’t have our documentation yet, I had to go get a physical for the fostering application with my primary (care) doctor in April,” she said. Her doctor felt a little lump and asked if she wanted to get another mammogram, and she said yes.
“And that is how they found out I had breast cancer,” she said when sharing her story with us during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Peacock was diagnosed May 31, her wedding anniversary, with her husband, Matthew, by her side. “We got to spend our anniversary together though, because he was right there with me,” she said. The couple also have two children, Katie, 13, and Connor, 10.
Peacock said finding out was a blessing.
“I told the doctor (Dr. Suzanne Iorfido, breast radiologist) at Breast Care Services (of Penn Highlands DuBois) that I thought I was taking this baby in to save his life, and he just saved mine,” she said. “She was surprised by how well I responded to the news. But if I wouldn’t have taken him in, we wouldn’t have found out until the following September, and we would be having a very different conversation.”
Peacock said she decided to have a double mastectomy even though her doctor cautioned her to think about it. “I said right away ‘I want a double mastectomy and whatever treatment I need, I want it done,’” Peacock said.
For her surgery, Peacock went to Dr. Kelley Smith of Penn Highlands General Surgery. Melissa Hilliard, certified physician assistant, at Smith’s office provided genetic testing to see if Peacock had cancer genes in her DNA, and it came back negative.
Her cancer was estrogen based, and it was a stage 2, level 3 – which means it was bigger than 5 cm (stage 2), and it was growing very rapidly (level 3). “So that’s why I chose to have the double (mastectomy),” she said. “I had everything scheduled before I left her office.”
Peacock’s surgery was July 18. She is now undergoing chemotherapy.
Peacock said it’s been a long process, but she is feeling good, so far. “I actually am doing really well,” she said, adding she was tired and nauseated after her first round of chemotherapy. “I went and got some fluids and I felt really good,” she said.
Peacock is also keeping a positive attitude.
“The nurses and technicians at Penn Highlands said when people find out they have cancer, they are usually angry or sad,” Peacock said. She wasn’t that way. “I couldn’t thank them enough for helping me. They kept on apologizing for hurting me and I kept saying ‘stop apologizing for hurting me; you are helping me. I am fine. I can do this, and I appreciate you doing this for me.’”
Peacock said her experiences at the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, a part of Penn Highlands Healthcare, have been great. “I didn’t want to go to a bigger hospital like Pittsburgh, because I like our hospitals. I like that everyone works as a team...They take their time with me and they truly care,” she said. “When I walk in, they know me by my name and to me that’s important.”
Peacock spoke highly of all her doctors, especially Dr. Algie LaBrasca, plastic and reconstructive surgeon. LaBrasca and Dr. Ryan Rice are the area’s two surgeons who give survivors options for reconstruction.
The community has also stepped up for Peacock, who, at first, hesitated to tell her friends she had breast cancer. “The community has been great,” said Peacock. “My daughter does competition cheer, and when they found out I had breast cancer, they wanted to do a fundraiser. I thought ‘now I’m going to have to come out on Facebook and I will get slammed with a whole bunch of people messaging me.’”
Peacock finally took that step and explained her story on Facebook. “I explained that we were fostering, how we found it and that I see it as blessing,” she said. “I just didn’t want people to cry. That was the hardest part, the crying. Don’t cry. I’m not dying. This is a blessing, they found it, and now I get to survive…Every day I get a message from someone that says ‘thinking of you.’”
Peacock said she wants everyone to maintain a positive attitude. “That’s how I’ve been looking at it every step,” she said. “Yeah, I have breast cancer, but I’m gonna survive. It was 8 centimeters, so it was pretty big, but we found it early enough and, because they found it early enough, I get to be here for my kids so I’m very thankful.”
That positive attitude also extends to her family. “I used to let little things with my kids get to me. I always thought things had to be just right and discipline them about different things,” she said. “Now, I’m thankful that I am here to listen to them argue.”
Peacock said her relationship with her husband has also improved. “We appreciate each other more,” she said. “It’s really kind of brought us closer as a family.”
Peacock offers this final piece of advice to women everywhere. “Even if you just had a
mammogram and feel a lump, go and get it checked out,” she said. “I had very dense breasts and would have tossed it off as that. So even if you are in doubt, get it looked at.”
Peacock said a doctor told her that her act of kindness saved her life. “And I truly believe that. I believe people were put in my life for a purpose and saved my life. I am never going to be able to repay that little baby,” she said.
As for the baby, he will remain with the family until December. “I am a little attached to him.” Peacock said. “I don’t want to give him back, but his mom is working really hard to get him back, and I would never take a baby away from his mom.”