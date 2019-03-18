CLARION – “Fentanyl is the plague of a generation. There has never been a more direct, lethal threat to the welfare of rural communities in general, and Clarion County in particular, than the sale of fentanyl — because fentanyl is death.”
With these words, Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron announced a major breakthrough in western Pennsylvania’s ongoing war against drugs.
At a joint press conference held last Friday at the Clarion County Administration Building, Aaron and assistant district attorney Drew Welsh, along with Clarion County Chief Detective and Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck and Clarion State Police Sgt. Scott Bauer, detailed the extensive combined efforts that led to the arrest of six individuals who are charged with operating a regional fentanyl and heroin drug ring that led to the death of a Clarion County man in November 2018.
Aaron E. Johnson of Monroeville, William A. Fourness of Ridgway, Kasey M. (Eidinger) Fourness of Ridgway, Joseph D. Hoffman of St. Marys, Spencer G. Rudolph of Shippenville and and Ryan R. Gleixner of St. Marys were charged with the operation of the drug ring. Johnson, William Fourness and Rudolph are facing additional charges of delivering drugs resulting in death.
“The purpose of these criminal charges is to stop the spread of deadly fentanyl into Clarion County and northwestern Pennsylvania,” Welsh said. “Through the outstanding work of [regional] law enforcement agencies we were able to uncover and stop an alleged organization whose purpose was to profit from the destruction of countless lives and cause the death of at least one Clarion County citizen.”
According to the local law enforcement officials, the investigation, which was initiated by the Clarion Borough Police Department following the death of the Clarion County man, revealed that fentanyl and heroin were being packaged and distributed by Johnson in Monroeville, which led authorities to William Fourness and his wife, Kasey.
“They are charged with developing a network with Johnson to bring his fentanyl and heroin to northwestern Pennsylvania,” Welsh said. He explained that William Fourness allegedly directed Gleixer, Hoffman and Rudolph to the Pittsburgh area and where they then transported the deadly narcotics back to Clarion County. In turn, Hoffman and Rudolph eventually sold the fentanyl and heroin across the region. “The fentanyl that killed a young Clarion County man last November allegedly traveled from Allegheny County and eventually arrived in Clarion County after making stops in Elk and Jefferson counties.”
Over the last six months, Welsh noted, law enforcement believes that more than $150,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin has flowed through the network from the Pittsburgh area to Clarion County and the surrounding area.
“As a result of this investigation, law enforcement has seized a significant amount of drug money, and over $50,000 worth of narcotics have been taken off the streets,” he said. He continued that authorities have used nearly every tool they could — such as interviews spanning multiple counties, search warrants, person surveillance and more — to identify the source of the deadly drugs and stop it. “This organization is closed for business.”
Aaron, Welsh, Peck and Bauer all agreed that the arrests were only made possible through the cooperative efforts of many different law enforcement agencies, including the Clarion Borough Police; state police Troop C Vice Unit; Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team; state police Clarion barracks; state police Ridgway barracks; Elk County Detective Gregory McManus; the City of St. Marys Police; Ridgway Borough Police; Monroeville Police Department, Detective Sgt. William Krut and Detective Unit and patrol unit; Clarion County Adult Probation; Allegheny County Adult Probation; Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; Elk County District Attorney’s Office; Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office; state police SERT Unit; state police K-9 Unit; and Swissvale Borough Police K-9 Unit.
“The only way rural law enforcement can address this plague is by all law enforcement agencies working together,” Aaron said. “The law enforcement professionals involved in this case are the finest example of the fact that law enforcement [sees] fentanyl killing our young people and all the old archaic turf wars and jurisdictional squabbles have gone by the wayside because no one knows better than the men and women of law enforcement that fentanyl is killing a generation.”
The officials also gave special thanks to state police Trooper William Craddock and the Clarion Borough Council for their help and support throughout the course of the investigation.
“They [the council] allowed our department to fully investigate this,” Peck said. “We spent weeks outside our normal jurisdiction, and without their cooperation this day would not have come.”
While the arrests are a major accomplishment, everyone involved agreed that the war on narcotics is far from over. There is still much to do in the fight against drugs in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“We are acutely aware that one operation such as this does not cure the drug problem,” Aaron concluded, adding that this case addresses only one of the 12 overdose deaths in the county last year. As those matters continue to be investigated, he said, law enforcement is aware that all assets must be brought to bear on this epidemic. “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. It must be a community-wide effort involving schools, churches, coaches, treatment professionals, legislators and most of all parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.