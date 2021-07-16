The Penguins’ season came to a screeching halt on May 26, when the New York Islanders bounced the East Division champs out of the playoffs in six games.
Nearly two months have passed since that first-round exit. So what kind of noise have the Penguins made to shake up the roster?
Crickets.
The reasons for the quiet offseason are two-fold. Part of that stand-pat approach reflects the faith that general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke have in the roster they inherited and the coaching staff already assembled. The other key factor is the expansion draft, which Hextall said created a “gridlock” for trade talks.
But now, after a slow two months, NHL teams are in for a hectic two weeks.
On Sunday, the NHL is scheduled to reveal every team’s expansion draft protection list. Wednesday is the expansion draft itself, where Hextall anticipates the Penguins will lose a “pretty good player” to the Seattle Kraken. That’s followed by the NHL entry draft on Friday and Saturday. Finally, free agency opens on July 28 at noon.
Got all that? Good. Before it all begins, here are six questions to set the stage.
Whom will the Penguins lose in expansion?
The Penguins can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. While debates have raged over whom the Penguins will — or should — protect, the bigger question is whom will they lose?
In terms of forwards, if Jared McCann is not protected, he would be an appealing player given his age (25), positional flexibility and offensive upside. Jason Zucker has proven to be a respected leader in the dressing room who could help build a culture in a new market, even if his $5.5 million cap hit might give Seattle pause. Zach Aston-Reese is a good role player with stellar advanced metrics, which could make him appealing for a new team that plans to rely heavily on analytics. One would think Teddy Blueger will be protected after he signed a two-year contract extension this week. But if he’s dangled, Seattle would have to think twice.
Defensively, will the Penguins leave Marcus Pettersson and/or Mike Matheson exposed, and would Seattle he OK taking on those long contracts?
In the draft, will the Penguins add picks, stand pat or go for win-now?
The Penguins enter the draft with only a second-round pick, fifth-round pick and three seventh-round picks. That’s not a lot of draft capital for a build-through-the-draft GM.
It appears from the outside there are three approaches the club could take with the limited resources they have.
First, they could simply just draft players when it’s their turn. While none would likely factor into the NHL roster for several seasons, these players could begin to restock a prospect pool that many analysts consider to be one of the thinnest in the league — if not the thinnest.
The second way to go is to add picks. That would likely mean shipping off a roster player or two in exchange for a pick. Taking this route, the Penguins could free up much-needed salary cap space to use in this window (more on that later), while also selecting prospects who can help win in the future.
The third approach would be to use the draft capital to acquire NHL roster players. That was a common Jim Rutherford tactic. But it seems unlikely given Hextall’s stated goal to keep one eye on the future. He kept the second-round pick at the trade deadline intentionally and plans to use it.
Can the Penguins create the salary cap space to sign their own free agents or a player on the free market?
Defenseman Cody Ceci and forwards Freddy Gaudreau, Evan Rodrigues and Colton Sceviour are the Penguins who will be unrestricted free agents on July 28 at noon.
The toughest decision revolves around Ceci. He signed with Pittsburgh last offseason at a time when his value was near a career low and teams around the league were struggling to get under the flat $81.5 million cap. The one-year, $1.25 million deal proved to be one of the steals of free agency, as Ceci leapfrogged promising young defenseman John Marino to play in the Penguins’ top-four. Now, the veteran defenseman is likely in line for a seven-figure pay raise.
“We have interest in [Ceci],” Hextall said. “In terms of the cap, that’s another question. Right now we don’t have the space, so we’d have to create the space.”
The salary cap figures to be one of the critical factors that will determine if the Penguins can sign their own free agents or compete for others on the open market. According to CapFriendly, the club currently only has $1 million in cap space. They could do some salary-cap gymnastics by stashing Evgeni Malkin on long-term injured reserve through parts of the season or by moving a player. We’ll see if they take that path.
As for the others, Gaudreau made the most of his opportunities last year during one of the Penguins’ injury-plagued stretches. He could be a low-cost depth option at center and at wing. But in a world where every penny needs to be pinched, can he fit?
What league trends might influence the roster construction, and how much will the new front office put its fingerprints on this team?
Speed is the first word that would be used to describe virtually all of the players Rutherford acquired in his final 24 months on the job, including Brandon Tanev, Zucker, Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson and others.
But now there are new decision makers who could make some tweaks to the style and identity of the club. In the days after the season ended, Hextall talked about his desire to add size and toughness to the roster. This is in line with what Burke has said previously, when he explained there would be an evolution to the roster.
“It appears it’s gone back a little bit to the heavy game,” Hextall told the Post-Gazette recently. “But you’ve got to be really careful looking at things in a vacuum. You’ve got to look at more than one year and the way things have progressed. Because next year it could be the opposite. It could be back to the skilled teams.
“In reality, you want to be that blend. You’ve got some skill but you’ve also got some grit and hard-charging players. To me, you kind of want that hybrid.”
Is a trade coming, and could a goalie be part of that conversation?
Trade talks often heat up around the draft. Just look at last year, when the Penguins shipped two-time Cup winner Matt Murray to Ottawa. If the Penguins want to change the look and feel of the roster, create salary cap space or address needs, these next two weeks could be a time to do it.
One of the biggest questions surrounds the goalies. Following Tristan Jarry’s disappointing postseason performance, the team has expressed confidence in their No. 1 netminder. But will they still look at options to solidify the position?
“We’re comfortable with the two guys that we have,” Hextall said. “They did a real good job over the course of the season. But again, it’s like any other position. If we can upgrade our D or or center ice or our wingers, we’ll certainly look at everything that comes our way.”
In summation, how much change could be coming this offseason?
“It’s so hard to predict,” Hextall said. “Other teams have needs, too. Do we match up cap-wise and need-wise?”
“I’m sure there will be some tweaks for us. But right now, I’m certainly not going to try and bet on how many tweaks because I really don’t know.”