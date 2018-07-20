STATE COLLEGE — Skills of Central PA announces the appointment of three new members for 2018.
Joining the Board of Directors for 2018 are Dr. Don Walkovich, Renee Johnstonbaugh, and Laura Biggs. “All three of our newest Board members personify the mission of Skills of Central PA. They bring energy, talent, and expertise to the table. We are very fortunate to have them working hand in hand with us as we continue to expand and grow at Skills.” said Becky Aungst, CEO.
Dr. Don Walkovich is the Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Saint Francis University, overseeing 10 academic programs (including, but not limited to) Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Occupational Therapy, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology, Bachelor of Science in Public Health, and Master of Medical Science. He has been employed at the University for 20+ years, is the Founding Chair of the Department of Occupational Therapy at the University, and maintains faculty rank of Full Professor.
Don’s educational preparation includes a Doctor of Health Science degree from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy Leadership and Education as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from College Misericordia, and an Associate of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Mount Aloysius Junior College. He has worked in the field of Occupational Therapy for 38+ years and has a wide variety of clinical and teaching experiences. In addition to teaching at the University, Don maintains per-diem clinical practice with Cameo Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC in Johnstown. He serves on several councils, boards and committees and resides in Johnstown with his wife, Barbara, who is also an occupational therapist. They are the parents of three grown children, and two granddaughters.
Renee Johnstonbaugh has worked in the Medical Assistance field for approximately 12 years, first with the Enrollment Program as an Outreach Specialist/Team Lead for six years, then with AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, one of the Medicaid managed care organizations as a Senior Community Health Navigator. During this time, Renee interacted with government officials, community-based organizations, and the Medicaid population. In her current position as Navigator she presents health education programs to the public. These programs cover many topics, including diabetes, heart health, asthma management, healthy pregnancies, and men’s and women’s health. Renee also works as a Crisis Counselor II for Clearfield/Jefferson Crisis through UCBH. Renee states, “I truly believe that my purpose in life is to advocate for those with behavioral health, intellectual or development challenges. They are so often judged by their illness or disability, and not by the whole person that they are.” Her educational accomplishments include a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, and a Master of Business Administration. Renee currently resides in Clearfield County.
Laura Biggs is a registered nurse, holding a BSN from Georgetown University. Her specialty area has always been neonatal intensive care. Laura has worked in various nurseries and specialties around the country including newborn nursery, labor and delivery, pediatrics, and pediatric intensive care. She also practiced surgical nursing at an outpatient clinic, and worked as a middle school nurse. Laura’s diverse experience contributes to her ability to relate and work with people from all walks for live. Laura also has three children whom she has dedicated hours to in the role of mom. She is passionate about both the mission and growth of Skills and has been a long- time advocate of Skills of Central PA. She resides in Hawk Run.
“More than anything these three leaders bring strengths in the public and private sectors, both within and outside of our industry. It’s this type of diversity that strengthens us as an organization.” states CEO Becky Aungst. “I couldn’t be more excited for their upcoming involvement.”
