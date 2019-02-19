CLARION – The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Clarion County Department of Public Safety have partnered together to present a SKYWARN Observer training class in Clarion County.
The class will be held March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6, located at 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion.
SKYWARN is a group of trained severe weather spotters that report directly to the National Weather Service. Year after year, reports from SKYWARN observers have assisted the NWS in issuing timely warnings based on real-time reports throughout the 36 counties of Pittsburgh’s County Warning Area.
The primary mission of the NWS is to issue warnings to protect life and property.
This class is free and open to the public. There is no age limit.
To pre-register, contact Randall Stahlman at (814) 297-7910, or rstahlman@dps.clarion.pa.us.
