MONTOURSVILLE 10,
HANOVER 0, 5 INNINGS
Score By Innings
Hanover;000;00;—; 0
Montoursville;014;14;—;10
Hanover - 0
Nathan Jaslar p-cf 2000, Aiden Geisinger cf 0000, Todd Kolbicka 2b 2000, Kevin Polanco ss 1000, Justin Stefanowicz c 2000, Auggie George rf 2000, Jordan Stefanski p 0000, James Cunard 3b 1000, Garrett Schiel lf 2000, Hunter Thompson dh 2010, Tory Metric 1b 0000, Joe Rowley cf-p 1010. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Montoursville - 10
Nate Ewing ss 4321, Jaxon Dalena c-1b 3022, Dillon Stokes p 2100, Jonathan Zayas cf 2112, Maddix Dalena 1b-c 3020, Mason Sechrist lf 2120, Nauman Amos dh 2100, Ediel Rodriguez rf 0000, CJ Signor 3b 2013, Peyton Mussina 2b 2210, Keon Burkholder cr 0100. Totals: 22-10-11-8.
Errors: Hanover 2. LOB: Hanover 4, Montoursville 6. DP: Hanover, Montoursville. 2B: CJ Signor. SAC: Rowley; J. Dalena, Stokes. HBP: Sechrist (by Stefanski).
Pitching
Hanover: Jaslar - 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Rowley - 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Stefanski - 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Montoursville: Stokes - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stokes. Losing pitcher: Jaslar.
