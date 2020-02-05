BROOKVILLE — Ending a five-game losing streak couldn’t have come at a better time for the Brookville Lady Raiders as stare at a regular-season ending three-game road trip.
Wednesday night in a District 9 League matchup against Elk County Catholic in their final home game of the year, the Lady Raiders led from start to finish in a 53-32 win to improve to 9-10 overall and 3-5 in league play.
“It was a much-needed win,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose game started at 6 p.m. with junior varsity canceled because of later-night weather concerns. “It was nice to win for the seniors to get a win on the last night on their home floor. And, I’ve been saying it, I think the schedule we play, it’s going to help us later in the year and even though I didn’t think we were real sharp tonight, I thought we were pretty good defensively, and did a great job on the Taylor Newton, one of the best players in the district.”
Indeed, the Lady Raiders limited ECC to 23 percent shooting (11-for-48) and made Newton, a 1,000-point scorer, earn her 14 points and 13 rebounds. She was 4-for-13 from the field and struggled from the foul line, going 6-for-15. The Lady Crusaders were 8-for-23 from the foul line.
“I thought we made it difficult on her all night and she is such a special player,” Powell said. “And, to hold her to 14 points, you’re going take that going into a game.”
Meanwhile, three senior Lady Raiders reached double figures in scoring with Morgan Johnson finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Her twin sister Madison finished with 12 points and Marcy Schindler, who missed most of the third quarter sitting out with foul trouble, scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alayna Haight came off the bench to score eight points.
The Lady Crusaders (13-7, 3-5), winners of five of their last six and playing well, couldn’t buy a basket against Brookville.
“We shoot 70 percent from the foul line, we cut that in half and it’s a much different ball game, so I don’t think we have to look much further than shooting percentage from both the field and foul line tonight,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “I thought our energy was really good tonight and the kids played hard, but when you’re not putting the ball in the hoop, it gets a little frustrating.”
Brookville started the game with a 7-0 run, and led 17-8 after the first quarter, hiking its advantage to 27-12 by halftime.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as 19 points at 39-20 following Haight’s second 3-pointer of the game at the 3:10 mark of the third quarter, but Brooke Bauer, who scored all 11 of her points in the third quarter, helped ECC get it back to within 11 points by the end of the quarter.
But that was as close as it got as the Lady Raiders outscored ECC, 14-4, in the fourth quarter.
While Brookville heads to Bradford Friday, ECC hosts St. Marys Saturday.
“We’re a little bit ahead of where we thought we’d be right now, but we’re heading into the tail end of the season,” Pistner said. “I thought we played great against DuBois and Bradford, two good teams that are playing good right now, so I was really happy with that. We knew that tonight was a tough matchup for us. We know (Brookville) had lost a few in a row and they needed to win badly. I thought they played very well tonight.”