SLIGO – Two people are facing charges stemming from an altercation on Feb. 18 at approximately 10:15 p.m. at a residence along Bald Eagle Street in Sligo.
Cory Allen Boyle, 25, of Clarion, was charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, harassment and institutional vandalism.
Crystal Dawn Crissman of Sligo was charged with obstructing the administration of law, simple assault and harassment.
After receiving a report of an inactive domestic altercation, state police responded to Crissman’s Bald Eagle Street home. Upon arrival, police said that Crissman was observed running into the apartment with bruises on her neck and chest.
Crissman — who said she had been in an altercation with Boyle — was reportedly erratic, crying and stated that “Cory” had hurt her. She then flung herself to the ground and started screaming.
According to court documents, a small child inside the home yelled out to the troopers, stating that he was afraid because “they were fighting really bad.”
Boyle was discovered laying on the living room floor with a bloody fat lip, police said. Boyle then stood up and reportedly began yelling at the troopers.
Reports state that Boyle attempted to fight police as they tried to arrest him and had to be physically restrained to the ground. During the struggle, Boyle allegedly told police that he was trying to grab one of their guns so he could shoot them.
As Boyle was being placed under arrest, police said Crissman attempted to physically intervene and failed to listen to commands to stay in the other room. Boyle yelled at Crissman that his lip was bloody because he was being arrested, but Crissman allegedly responded that it was because she “smacked” him in the face.
During the investigation, troopers discovered there were five children inside the home during the altercation.
Charges were filed Feb. 19 by Trooper Katherine Mactavish with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.
