SLIGO – The search continues for funding to replace the Sligo footbridge, as Sligo Borough Council discussed the matter at its March meeting.
Information was provided for Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius to forward to Delta Development to determine what grants to apply for on the behalf of Sligo. Clarion County has a contract with Delta to develop grant applications for selected projects.
Sligo Borough also heard from Alan Williams at PennDOT District 10, asking if Sligo is still interested in trying for a state Department of Community and Economic Development Multi-Modal Transportation Grant. Applications are due by July 31 and a local match of 30 percent is required for this grant.
A partial source of funding for the local match could come from the Realty Transfer Tax fee received by Sligo Borough following the sale of the Sligo Sunoco, the Wensel Car Wash, and the Wensel Trailer Park. The $2,768.50 received is earmarked for any local share required.
Officials also noted that Sligo Borough paid for street lights from September 2019 to the present from the gas tax fund. Savings to the general fund of $7,066 could also be earmarked for a local share.
Other borough business included the following:
• A Comcast franchise agreement update was received, including removing the courtesy video service since it was implemented on Sept. 26, 2019 by the FCC. The council tabled approval of the franchise agreement.
• The council scheduled Community Yard Sales for June 25-27 to coincide with Sligo Improvement Committee plans.
• Attorneys for the borough, Knox Law, is drafting an ordinance requiring utilities to perform road bores instead of road cuts. The ordinance will include an application for a borough road occupancy permit, performance bond and notice of completion to incorporate, utility sketches and schedule fees for highway occupancy permits.
• Officials approved a request from the Nazarene Church to use borough streets April 4 or April 11 for a 5K fundraiser.
• Attending the borough council meeting were members Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier and Andy Wiser.
• The Sligo Borough Authority finally received its NPDES Permit that expires Feb.28, 2025.
• Sligo officials are still awaiting a visit from Penn Power Systems to assess the conversion of their diesel generator to natural gas in the sewer plant.
• An ongoing discussion for several months regarding the purchase of a dump truck or a truck to assist with Sligo Authority and Sligo Borough Public Works took another turn back to purchasing a truck through a state bidding program. Marsh will obtain cost estimates from Redbank Chevrolet and Wayne Meyer will seek estimates from Clarion Ford for a new truck.
• Sligo Borough and the Authority agreed to purchase a new computer from Clarion Office Equipment for $1,229.
• Attending the authority meeting were Jeff Elder, Chuck Marsh and Tom Switzer.