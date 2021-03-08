SLIGO – A 24-year-old Sligo man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing a handgun from a Sligo home on Sept. 21, 2020.
David James McGiffin was charged with theft, illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
According to court documents, state police met with an unidentified victim on Sept. 24 to discuss an alleged theft of a firearm. The victim explained that he had just moved out of a residence in Sligo, but he had left his Springfield XDM 9 mm handgun in the house. When he returned to the Colerain Street home to pick up the last of his personal items, he discovered that the gun was not there.
During an interview for a separate incident on Oct. 29, a witness reportedly told police that she had additional information on the gun that was stolen from the Colerain Street home.
On Sept. 21, the witness explained, she received a call from McGiffin who allegedly stated that he was going to take the gun. He asked the witness not to say anything, reports state.
The witness further alleged that McGiffin hid the gun in a cemetery in Sligo and that she had seen him with the firearm approximately six times.
McGiffin would reportedly conceal the gun in his waistband and act paranoid when anyone else was around.
On Oct. 25, according to reports, McGiffin and the witness took a trip to Allentown to meet with an associate of McGiffin. A day-and-a-half later, as the pair embarked home, McGiffin was allegedly in possession of a different gun.
Charges were filed March 3 by Trooper Tate Allison with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.