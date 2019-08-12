PINEY TWP. – A 73-year-old Sligo man is facing robbery and other charges following an incident on Aug. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m. along Route 68 in Piney Township.
Thomas Rhea Burns Jr. was charged with robbery, simple assault, harassment and theft.
According to court documents, Burns confronted an unidentified female victim as she was mowing her lawn. Burns reportedly told the woman to stop what she was doing using explicit language and stating “it’s not yours, it’s all mine.”
Burns then allegedly hit the brake on the mower the victim was driving, grabbed the steering wheel and took the key. Burns started to walk away, but when he was confronted by the victim’s husband, he threw the lawn mower key into a tall grassy area, reports state.
Multiple attempts to locate the key in the tall grass were unsuccessful, police said.
Burns was arraigned and placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Charges against Burns were filed Aug. 11 by state police Trooper Tate Allison with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.