PINEY TWP. – A 74-year-old Sligo man is facing charges stemming from an incident on May 5 at approximately 7:10 p.m. along Route 68 in Sligo.
Thomas Rhea Burns was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
During a verbal altercation, Thomas Burns allegedly used expletives toward Dustin Dawn Burns, 39, of Sligo, multiple times, causing alarm or serious annoyance.
In addition, Thomas Burns reportedly drove a vehicle toward Jeremy Richard Shumaker, 39, of Sligo, stopping abruptly and in close proximity to Shumaker.
Thomas Burns’ actions caused Shumaker to fear for his own safety, police said.
Charges were filed May 8 by state police.